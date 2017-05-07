Brave Matchmaker weighs in on possibility of tournament to crown Welterweight champ

Brave Combat Federation has assembled a great cast of Welterweight fighters with many of them going on social media to stake their claim for a title shot. And when matchmaker Yousef Nassar floated around the idea of assembling a one night, four men tournament to decide Brave’s first 77 kg. champion, the athletes jumped at the idea.

Mohammad Fakhreddine, Carl Booth and Tahar Hadbi seem to have a place locked in any possible tournament. “The Latest” has two wins inside the Brave cage, with TKO victories. Carl “Bomber” Booth and Tahar Hadbi had a Fight of the Night affair at Brave 5, but the No Contest left a bitter taste for both fighters, who are also on board with the possibility of a tournament.

“Some of our Welterweights are having animated conversations in our social media. I suggested we could do a one night, four men tournament, and Fakhreddine and Hadbi both seemed to like it. Tahar even said he wants in on that, so that could be something on the horizon”, commented Brave matchmaker, Yousef Nassar.

The idea was clearly appreciated, as fighters put their names on the hat for a spot on the tournament. Carlston Harris, who fought and won at Brave 3, taking out Thiago “Monstro” in the second round, even called out for the help of his coach, Marcio Cromado and some of his teammates. They left comments asking for a spot for Harris on the tournament.