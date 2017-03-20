Brave 3 Results: Lucas Mineiro Submits Galvan, Harris stops Vieira

Brave Combat Federation concluded their pilot event in Curitiba, Brazil on their third installment of the event. The promotion had faced some challenges heading into the show with injuries and pull outs. Nevertheless the event took place infront of a sold out crowd at the Max Rosenaman Arena in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area. In the main event, Lucas Mineiro submitted Fabian Galvan in the second round after a highly contested first one in an unusual D’Arce Choke. Carlston Harris stopped Thiago Vieira in the co-main event to make a huge statement while Marcos Pirata and Jeremy Smith had a close fight which ended in split decision. Pirata took home the win in the end with a score of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.

Luan Santiago, Julio Cesar Morceguinho and Felipe Efrain also managed to get wins in the main card. Marcel Adur bagged a remarkable TKO win against the veteran Ivan Lopez. Below are the complete results from Brave 3.

Lucas Mineiro def. Fabian Galvan via submission

Carlston Harris def. Thiago Vieira via KO

Marcos “Pirata” def. Jeremy Smith by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Luan Miau Santiago def. Ivan Castillo via TKO

Julio Cesar Morceguinho def. Fernando Colman by unanimous decision (2x 30-27, 29-28)

Felipe Efrain def. Walel Watson via TKO