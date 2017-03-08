IFC MMA COMBATE
With twelve breathtaking fights, the city of Ceres in Goiás in Brazil, becomes the city of MMA next weekend, with the holding of the sixth edition of IFC MMA COMBATE.
The event is scheduled for next Saturday (March 11) at the Imperial Point Arena (Ceres Sports Gymnasium) and is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.
It is promoted by the Federation of Mixed Martial Arts of Goiás, it has full support of the National Confederation of MMA (CNMMA).
All the emotions of IFC MMA COMBAT, you accompany live, through the TV Sports Web, through www.esportenet.tv
Date: 11/03/2017
City: Ceres
State: Goiás
Brazil
Arena: Imperial Point (Ceres Sports Gymnasium)
FIGHT CARD
Luigi Vendramine X David Alan Silva
Ricardo Saldanha X Luiz Carlos
Vinicius Boneco X Rodrigo Mendes
Jefferson André dos Santos X Geovane Sabino
Welington Toru X Fernando Fofão
Josimar Ninja X Jorge Lucas
Alan Pereira X Thiago Thai
Dheferson dos Santos X Diego Peão
Kleverson Sampaio X Redonda Foguinho
João Paulo Ferreira X Renan Sarcedote
Lucas Almeida X Rosalino Meneses
Luiz Carroça X Gildasio Santos