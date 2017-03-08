With twelve breathtaking fights, the city of Ceres in Goiás in Brazil, becomes the city of MMA next weekend, with the holding of the sixth edition of IFC MMA COMBATE.

The event is scheduled for next Saturday (March 11) at the Imperial Point Arena (Ceres Sports Gymnasium) and is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

It is promoted by the Federation of Mixed Martial Arts of Goiás, it has full support of the National Confederation of MMA (CNMMA).

All the emotions of IFC MMA COMBAT, you accompany live, through the TV Sports Web, through www.esportenet.tv

IFC MMA COMBATE

Date: 11/03/2017

City: Ceres

State: Goiás

Brazil