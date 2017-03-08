IFC MMA COMBATE

IMG-20170131-WA0000With twelve breathtaking fights, the city of Ceres in Goiás in Brazil, becomes the city of MMA next weekend, with the holding of the sixth edition of IFC MMA COMBATE.

The event is scheduled for next Saturday (March 11) at the Imperial Point Arena (Ceres Sports Gymnasium) and is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

It is promoted by the Federation of Mixed Martial Arts of Goiás, it has full support of the National Confederation of MMA (CNMMA).

All the emotions of IFC MMA COMBAT, you accompany live, through the TV Sports Web, through www.esportenet.tv

 

Date: 11/03/2017
City: Ceres
State: Goiás
Brazil
Arena: Imperial Point (Ceres Sports Gymnasium)
FIGHT CARD

Luigi Vendramine X David Alan Silva

Ricardo Saldanha X Luiz Carlos

Vinicius Boneco X Rodrigo Mendes 

Jefferson André dos Santos X Geovane Sabino 

Welington Toru X Fernando Fofão 

Josimar Ninja X  Jorge Lucas

Alan Pereira X Thiago Thai

Dheferson dos Santos X  Diego Peão 

Kleverson Sampaio X Redonda Foguinho 

João Paulo Ferreira X Renan Sarcedote

Lucas Almeida X Rosalino Meneses

Luiz Carroça X Gildasio Santos

