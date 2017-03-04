Everyone Loves a Championship Level Rematch

The 170-Pound Superfight Bout is a More Than Rematch Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 18th fight fans will be treated to three Championship fights and two Superfights at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. In addition to the 185-pound Champion returning to the slammer for his first Title defense attempt – take note of the 170-pound Superfight. This superfight battle is a rematch of the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship fight from Rumble @ The Roseland 87. Saul Gallego-Ruiz (red trunks) faced Alex Aguilar (blue trunks) at Rumble @ The Roseland 87. Ruiz went onto win the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship. Alex Aguilar and Saul Gallegos-Ruiz will square off again in this rematch battle for the FCFF’s 170-pound Superfight belt at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. The two first met at Rumble @ The Roseland 87 in May of 2016. There, they battled for the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship. Gallegos-Ruiz locked the submission victory over Aguilar in round three. Saul Gallegos-Ruiz at Rumble @ The Roseland 87 after earning the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship Belt. Since Aguilar has fought at Midtown Throwdown 10 and earned a win over Sean Clemons via judge’s decision. Gallegos-Ruiz is looking to reclaim his Championship status. He lost the 170-pound Title at Rumble @ The Roseland 88 to Raymond Hill. If he can beat Alex Aguilar at Rumble @ The Roseland 91 (in this superfight level battle) he will be on track to reclaiming his Championship status. Saul Gallegos-Ruiz at Rumble @ The Roseland 88 moments after losing his newly earned Welterweight Championship belt to Raymond Hill. More on facebook!