Everyone Loves a Championship Level Rematch

By on
unnamed

Everyone Loves a Championship Level Rematch
FIGHT TALK: eNews from the FCFF
Quick Links
 

 

 
Disclaimer
All fights are subject to change without notice.
The 170-Pound Superfight Bout is a More Than Rematch 

Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 18th fight fans will be treated to three Championship fights and two Superfights at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. In addition to the 185-pound Champion returning to the slammer for his first Title defense attempt – take note of the 170-pound Superfight. This superfight battle is a rematch of the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship fight from Rumble @ The Roseland 87.

 

Saul Gallego-Ruiz (red trunks) faced Alex Aguilar (blue trunks) at Rumble @ The Roseland 87. Ruiz went onto win the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship.

 

Alex Aguilar and Saul Gallegos-Ruiz will square off again in this rematch battle for the FCFF’s 170-pound Superfight belt at Rumble @ The Roseland 91.

 

 

The two first met at Rumble @ The Roseland 87 in May of 2016. There, they battled for the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship. Gallegos-Ruiz locked the submission victory over Aguilar in round three.

 

Saul Gallegos-Ruiz at Rumble @ The Roseland 87 after earning the FCFF’s Welterweight Championship Belt. 

 

Since Aguilar has fought at Midtown Throwdown 10 and earned a win over Sean Clemons via judge’s decision. Gallegos-Ruiz is looking to reclaim his Championship status. He lost the 170-pound Title at Rumble @ The Roseland 88 to Raymond Hill. If he can beat Alex Aguilar at Rumble @ The Roseland 91 (in this superfight level battle) he will be on track to reclaiming his Championship status.

 

Saul Gallegos-Ruiz at Rumble @ The Roseland 88 moments after losing his newly earned Welterweight Championship

belt to Raymond Hill.

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment