5/13: Welterweight Superfight Will Settle a Score at Rumble 92
May 13: Welterweight Superfight Will Settle an Old Score 

 

Portland, OR – On Saturday, May 13th the FCFF will erect the 25-foot steel cage, known to fight fans as “The Slammer” for Rumble @ The Roseland 92. In addition to the Heavyweight Championship Main Event, the Welterweight Co-Main Event could steal fight-of-the-night honors in a rematch, which is four years in the making.

 

The 170-pound Superfight is an opportunity for Scott Baker of Hood River, Oregon to settle an old score – back at Rumble @ The Roseland 71 in 2013 he lost to Jeramy Burford. He will face him again at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 for a rematch, that has been stewing for over 20 events. Burford has grown since their last fight. In 2015, Burford earned the FCFF’s “Best Knockout of the Year” over Sean Clemons in only 22 seconds at Rumble at the Roseland 80.

 

 

Fight fans can snag general admission tickets to BOTH Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50 when you buy, in person at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees.

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

