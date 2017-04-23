5/13: Welterweight Superfight Will Settle a Score at Rumble 92

May 13 : Welterweight Superfight Will Settle an Old Score Portland, OR – On Saturday, May 13th the FCFF will erect the 25-foot steel cage, known to fight fans as “The Slammer” for Rumble @ The Roseland 92. In addition to the Heavyweight Championship Main Event, the Welterweight Co-Main Event could steal fight-of-the-night honors in a rematch, which is four years in the making. The 170-pound Superfight is an opportunity for Scott Baker of Hood River, Oregon to settle an old score – back at Rumble @ The Roseland 71 in 2013 he lost to Jeramy Burford. He will face him again at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 for a rematch, that has been stewing for over 20 events. Burford has grown since their last fight. In 2015, Burford earned the FCFF’s “Best Knockout of the Year” over Sean Clemons in only 22 seconds at Rumble at the Roseland 80. Fight fans can snag general admission tickets to BOTH Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50 when you buy, in person at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees. More on facebook!