After many months of meetings we can now officially announce the new three way partnership of JOYA Fight Gear UK.

Garry Bell of Contender Promotions, Contender Fight Academy and also the WKA Northeast England directer of ring sports has joined forces with he’s brother Michael Bell the founder and managing director of popular machinery trade platform www.uk-planttraders.com

Michael has a wealth of experience with online advertising, social media marketing and building trade websites.

JOYA Fight Gear is a young and dynamic company founded in 2000 by Sohail Joya.

Since then JOYA Fight Gear has gained an excellent reputation as a European distributor of top quality customised sportswear and Martial arts equipment.

The famous fight gear brand is well-known in Europe and can be seen regularly on Eurosport and worn by some of the biggest names in the business.

Any UK Gyms or retailers wanting to stock JOYA Fight Gear equipment should complete the online application form. http://www.joyafightgear.uk/new-account/contact.htm