2017 Fighter-to-Watch is on the 3/18 Fight Card

Two Fighters from the “Best of 2016” List are on Saturday’s Fight Card Portland, OR – Each year the FCFF highlights a number of fighters on a special list, which becomes part of the FCFF’s Fighter Hall of Fame. There were 11 fighters and one gym honored on the “Best of 2016” list and two of these fighters are on the Fight Card for Rumble @ The Roseland 91 on Saturday, March 18th. The FCFF’s matchmaker, Heather Standing designated Tunde Arigbon from Portland Thai Boxing as the 2017-Fighter-to-Watch. Keep in mind – Standing chose Cris “Sunshine” Williams (a relative unknown at the time, with only one fight) as the 2016-Fighter-to-Watch. Since, Williams earned two FCFF Titles in two divisions and finished his amateur career with a 7-0 run. Williams turned pro and just earned his first win in Feb 2017 at CageSport 44. Eyes should be on Tunde Arigbon at Rumble @ The Roseland 91 – will he live up to his potential? Fight fans last saw Arigbon at Rumble at the Roseland 85 when he faced Austin Allen in the slammer. Arigbon earned the win via TKO in the final seconds of round number two. On Saturday, March 18th Arigbon will face Ryan Cook of 10th Planet in the Welterweight division at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. Doors open at 6pm, fights begin at7pm at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland. The “Main Event” of Rumble @ The Roseland 91 features the second fighter who is also on the FCFF’s “Best of 2016” list. Michael Collazo was the FCFF’s 2016’s “Most Improved Fighter” and he is the current FCFF 185-pound Middleweight Champion. Collazo will attempt to defend his belt for the first time at Rumble @ The Roseland 91 against Eric McConico of Rogue Combat Academy. More on facebook!