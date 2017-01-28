2 Title Fights, 3 from “BEST of 2016” Clear Weigh-ins for Rumble 90 on Sat Jan 28

Two Title Fights and Three from “Best of 2016” Clear Weigh-ins Portland, OR – The FCFF has officially completed weigh-ins at Bridge City Fight Shop for tomorrow’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 90” event on Saturday, January 28th. The doors will open at the Roseland Theater at 6pm with ticket sale taking place at the door. Ticketholders will get to see Sunday’s Submission Undercard “main card” weigh-in at this event. Don’t be late, fights kick offtomorrow (1/28) at 7pm sharp. Two Championship fights have cleared weigh ins: 125lb Title: Justin Hubbard (Salem, OR) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah) *not pictured 155lb Title: Thomas Patrick (Gracie Barra) vs. Abasi Young (Puna, HI) Undercard: 155:Aaron Ecklund (Combat Sports Center) vs Matt Miranda (Puna, HI) *not pictured 125: Aaron Rodriguez (Alive MMA) vs Favian Remior (World Class Athletics) 155: Exie Benitez (Gracie Barra) vs. Mark Cano (Impact JJ) 145:Jack Hurlman (World Class Athletics) vs Zach Moore (Straight Blast Gym) *not pictured 155: Gage Hernandez (Team Quest) vs. Cesar Zarate (Hood River, OR) 215: Claude Phillips (Portland,OR) vs Fernando Alvarado (Gracie Barra) SUG 3 Main Card Set to Weigh in at Rumble 90 The FCFF, in partnership with FLOGRAPPLING will present Submission Underground 3 at the Roseland Theater on Sunday, January 29th. The “Main Card” of SUG 3 will weigh in on Saturday night at Rumble @ The Roseland 90. More on facebook!