2 Title Fights, 3 from “BEST of 2016” Clear Weigh-ins for Rumble 90 on Sat Jan 28

Two Title Fights and Three from “Best of 2016” Clear Weigh-ins  

Portland, OR – The FCFF has officially completed weigh-ins at Bridge City Fight Shop for tomorrow’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 90” event on Saturday, January 28th. The doors will open at the Roseland Theater at 6pm with ticket sale taking place at the door. Ticketholders will get to see Sunday’s Submission Undercard “main card” weigh-in at this event. Don’t be late, fights kick offtomorrow (1/28) at 7pm sharp.

 

Two Championship fights have cleared weigh ins: 

 

125lb Title: Justin Hubbard (Salem, OR) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah) *not pictured

 

155lb Title: Thomas Patrick (Gracie Barra) vs. Abasi Young (Puna, HI)

 

Undercard:

155:Aaron Ecklund (Combat Sports Center) vs Matt Miranda (Puna, HI) *not pictured

 

125: Aaron Rodriguez (Alive MMA) vs Favian Remior (World Class Athletics)

 

155: Exie Benitez (Gracie Barra) vs. Mark Cano (Impact JJ)

 

145:Jack Hurlman (World Class Athletics) vs Zach Moore (Straight Blast Gym) *not pictured

 

155: Gage Hernandez (Team Quest) vs. Cesar Zarate (Hood River, OR)

 

215: Claude Phillips (Portland,OR) vs Fernando Alvarado (Gracie Barra)

 

 

SUG 3 Main Card Set to Weigh in at Rumble 90 

The FCFF, in partnership with FLOGRAPPLING will present Submission Underground 3 at the Roseland Theater on Sunday, January 29th.  The “Main Card” of SUG 3 will weigh in on Saturday night at Rumble @ The Roseland 90.

 

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt.
